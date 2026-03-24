Fundora & Thurman Both Predict KNOCKOUTS Before March 28th PBC PPV





Sebastian Fundora and Keith Thurman join Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. on HALL OF GAME just days before their blockbuster WBC super welterweight championship fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday, March 28th on PBC PPV on Prime Video.

In this exclusive pre-fight episode, Thurman opens up about his emotional response to the original fight cancellation, reveals his tactical game plan for closing the 9-inch height gap against The Towering Inferno, and delivers one of the most psychologically intense breakdowns we’ve ever heard on the show. Meanwhile, WBC champion Sebastian Fundora explains why he’s actually more dangerous on the inside than the outside, reflects on bouncing back from his only career KO loss, and confidently predicts this fight will NOT go to the scorecards.

Andre Ward and Roy Jones Jr. deliver their expert analysis, including Roy’s unforgettable “two ways in the house” breakdown of how Thurman can win this fight. Both hosts agree: this is going to be a war.

Fundora vs. Thurman: March 28 on PBC PPV on Prime Video | Order NOW 👉 https://pbcham.ps/FundoraThurman

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00:00 Intro

00:26 Thurman: Second Camp & Comeback Mindset

09:46 Thurman: Blessing in Disguise

15:34 Thurman: Strategy Going Into Fundora Fight

20:24 Ad Break

21:58 Fundora: Second Camp, Sister’s Titles & Family Bond

29:46 Fundora: KO Loss Recovery & Strategy Going Forward

32:11 Andre Ward & Roy Jones: Fight Analysis, Both Want KOs & Age Factor

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