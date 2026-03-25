CONAH WALKER VS SAM EGGINGTON SET FOR MAY 2 AT THE HALLS IN WOLVERHAMPTON – LIVE ON THE GLOBAL HOME OF BOXING, DAZN

Conah Walker headlines in his hometown of Wolverhampton in a mouth-watering Midlands derby with Birmingham’s battle-hardened Sam Eggington on Saturday, May 2 – live on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN.

Welterweight Walker (17-3-1, 8 KOs) is on a golden career run with his eyes set on landing a dream World Title shot in 2026 after emphatically stopping Team GB Olympic hero Pat McCormack in a high stakes thriller in Monte-Carlo last December.

The 30-year-old – trained by Jamie Moore – had hoped to challenge Lewis Crocker for the IBF crown, before the Belfast man was ordered to defend his belt against Liam Paro Down Under.

But Walker – who last year sensationally won the British title too when he defeated Harry Scarff – believes his homecoming, catchweight fight at University of Wolverhampton at The Halls in Wolverhampton against former British, Commonwealth and European king Eggington (36-9, 20 KOs) is the perfect opportunity to prepare himself for an eventual shot at greatness.

“My dream is to fight for a World Title,” said Walker, speaking to Matchroom Boxing.

“That dream was so close to being a reality for this fight – but the next best thing was a homecoming in Wolverhampton.

“I’d like to thank my manager Sam Jones, Eddie Hearn and Frank Smith for making it a reality. And the opponent in Sam Eggington couldn’t be more fitting. It will be a special fight for the fans.

“Look I’m a 147lbs fighter, Sam is a 154 fighter – but we’ve made it happen for the fans and we will put on an amazing spectacle on May 2. But there’s only one winner and that’s me.”

‘The Savage’ Eggington has warned Walker, however, that he is playing with fire and that he will not be there to pad his record.

Eggington said: “Lee Cutler and Joe Pigford both picked me for the away corner. Different fighters, different venues. Same result incoming. Conah Walker, you are next.”

Bilal Fawaz, meanwhile, will defend his British & Commonwealth Super Welterweight Titles for the first time when he faces ‘Ruthless’ Ryan Kelly.

Birmingham’s Kelly (20-6-1, 8 KOs) has mixed it up with the likes of Caoimhin Agyarko, Kieron Conway, Brad Pauls and Hamzah Sheeraz in the past. But Fawaz (11-1-1, 3 KOs) will be determined to hold on to the belts he claimed last month in Nottingham against Ishamel Davis with a deserved majority decision triumph.

Northampton’s former British and Commonwealth Middleweight Champion Kieron Conway (23-4-1, 7 KOs) returns to the ring as he jumps up to Super Middleweight against former English Super Middleweight titlist Mark Jeffers (20-2, 7 KOs).

The teenage wonderkid branded as the future ‘GWOAT’ by the greatest of all time, Katie Taylor, Tiah Mai Ayton will face former European title challenger Stevi Levy (15-4, 2 KOs).

The Bristolian Super Bantamweight star, 19, has put the world of boxing on notice since she sensationally debuted last summer in Birmingham, winning all five of her professional contests to date with four victories coming by the way of knockout.

Rotherham Super Middleweight prospect Junaid Bostan (10-1-1, 8 KOs) is back for the first time since his majority decision defeat by Bilal Fawaz last October. And Super Featherweight youngster Louie Ward, fresh from his professional debut win last weekend in London, joins the card too.

Further exciting additions are still to be announced for the May 2 card – and Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn is looking forward to a blockbuster start to the May Bank Holiday weekend.

“Conah Walker is on the cusp on greatness. After his sensational win in Monte-Carlo over Pat McCormack, he couldn’t be closer to a World Title shot,” said Hearn.

“But he’s got to go through the trenches again, this time in front of his home fans. And a win over a tough, experienced operator in Sam Eggington would put an exclamation mark on his pursuit for glory.

“This is yet another brilliant UK card and you can guarantee it will be a lively Fight Night in Wolverhampton. Tickets will be sold out – so don’t miss it, live on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN.”