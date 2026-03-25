In Camp with Deontay Wilder | DAZN On The Ground





DAZN go deep into the heart of Alabama to watch one of its favourite son’s Deontay Wilder, prepare for a fight with Derek “War” Chisora.

🎟️ Watch #ChisoraWilder | April 4, live exclusively on DAZN. @Thatprizeguy

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