Sebastian Fundora doesn’t see a long career in boxing for himself 😳
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Vergil Ortiz Jr. reacts to his win against Israil Madrimov and discusses how it fits into the 154 division’s landscape. #goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #riyadhseason #vergilortizjr #weighin #goldenboy #ortizmadrimov #beterbievbivol #floydschofield #stevenshakur Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN: https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home Shop Golden Boy https://bit.ly/3qFl98W Follow Golden Boy on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3s4shMw Follow…
Re-live EVERY punch from an explosive trilogy fight between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez. Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN The DAZN Boxing Show â–º https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN DAZN Rewind â–º https://bit.ly/32iAaRT #DAZN #DAZNBoxing…
Ade Oladipo speaks to His Excellency Turki Alalshikh about the future of Riyadh Season and his plans for more megafights in Saudi Arabia, the United States and beyond. @Turki_alalshikh Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxin Facebook:…
â–ºSUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Mikaela Mayer says Alycia Baumgardner is gambling on her struggling to make weight and is in for a big shock on Saturday night. â–ºTWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing â–ºFACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing â–ºWEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: â–ºSKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub â–ºSKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub â–ºSKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket â–ºSOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub â–ºSKY SPORTS F1:…
The Blonde Bomber Ebanie Bridges talks her World Title defeat to Miyo Yoshida in San Francisco on Saturday 9 December 2023 on the Haney vs Prograis undercard. #HaneyPrograis #EbanieBridges #Boxing *** Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube â‡Œ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social â‡Œ Instagram â†’ http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing Twitter â†’ https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing Facebook â†’…
There was no feeling-out process. No time for doubts, adjustments, or negotiations. Cristina â€œLa Piccolinaâ€ Navarro stepped into the ring at the PabellÃ³n Siglo XXI in Zaragoza with one thing on her mind: get it doneâ€”and fast. And fast it was. Just 58 seconds into the opening round, the hometown fighter landed four pinpoint punches…