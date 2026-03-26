Terri Harper ahead of her fight against Caroline Dubois

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Terri Harper speaks ahead of her fight against Caroline Dubois to unify the WBC and WBO lightweight world championships at Kensington’s Olympia on Sunday April 5, live on Sky Sports.

#boxing #terriharper #carolinedubois

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