Terri Harper ahead of her fight against Caroline Dubois
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Terri Harper speaks ahead of her fight against Caroline Dubois to unify the WBC and WBO lightweight world championships at Kensington’s Olympia on Sunday April 5, live on Sky Sports.
#boxing #terriharper #carolinedubois
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