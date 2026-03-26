Humility is a trait you don’t often find in boxing

ByPremier Boxing Champions



You can look at your spot in boxing in two ways. With disrespect, or with humility. #SebastianFundora choses the latter.

📺 Watch the #FundoraThurman presser now: https://youtube.com/live/4d1voHRAbAk?feature=share

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