Throwbacks | Keith Thurman vs. Diego Chaves | One punch can end it… or it turns into a straight war!
Power meets pressure. Thurman brings explosive knockout ability and sharp movement, while Chaves comes forward with grit, volume, and toughness. If Thurman controls distance, he can land something big—but if Chaves drags him into a dogfight, it could get interesting fast.
Keith Thurman vs. Diego Chaves | July 27, 2013 | AT&T Center – San Antonio, Texas
#goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2026 #boxinghighlights #goldenboy #goldenboyfightnight #sports #freefight #throwback #throwbackthursday #tbt #free #andthenew #keiththurman
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl
Leave a comment
Be the first to leave a comment below — it will appear here and on our forum.