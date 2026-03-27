PREDICTIONS
#SebastianFundora and #KeithThurman agree on one thing. THIS FIGHT ISN’T GOING 12 RDs! 💥💥💥
🥊 Order #FundoraThurman NOW on PBC PPV on @PrimeVideo: https://pbcham.ps/m/FightNight
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