PREDICTIONS

ByPremier Boxing Champions



#SebastianFundora and #KeithThurman agree on one thing. THIS FIGHT ISN’T GOING 12 RDs! 💥💥💥

🥊 Order #FundoraThurman NOW on PBC PPV on @PrimeVideo: https://pbcham.ps/m/FightNight

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