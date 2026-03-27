Fundora clocking in Saturday
Big talkers and big punchers aren’t new to Sebastian Fundora. It’s just another day at the office at the 154lb office, and he’s the boss.
📺 Watch the #FundoraThurman presser now: https://youtube.com/live/4d1voHRAbAk?feature=share
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