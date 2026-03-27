Fundora clocking in Saturday

ByPremier Boxing Champions



Big talkers and big punchers aren’t new to Sebastian Fundora. It’s just another day at the office at the 154lb office, and he’s the boss.

📺 Watch the #FundoraThurman presser now: https://youtube.com/live/4d1voHRAbAk?feature=share

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