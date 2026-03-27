GEORGE LIDDARD AND GIORGIO VISIOLI PUT PEN TO PAPER ON NEW, LONG-TERM CONTRACT EXTENSIONS WITH MATCHROOM BOXING

Matchroom Boxing is delighted to announce today that George Liddard and Giorgio Visioli have signed new, long-term contract extensions.

Liddard, 23, successfully defended his British & Commonwealth Middleweight Titles as the headliner at London’s Copper Box Arena, where he defeated Tyler Denny in a unanimous points decision.

Visioli retained his English Lightweight Championship in the co-Main Event, after the 22-year-old overcame Levi Giles in a comprehensive, unanimous points win too.

Now both have committed their futures to Eddie Hearn’s world class Matchroom Boxing stable as the pair look forward to bright careers ahead.

“I am delighted to have signed a new, long-term deal with Matchroom. Look at where they have got me in my career so far,” said Essex fighter Liddard.

“I’m incredibly grateful for all the opportunities that have been given to me by Eddie Hearn and Frank Smith, including the biggest venue I’ve headlined at for my last fight.

“From being on Anthony Joshua undercards to fight nights in Las Vegas, they have guided my career amazingly.

“So, I look forward to many more special nights over the years to come and many huge fights, brought to you live on DAZN.”

English king Visioli believes his new deal will provide the launchpad to further titles in his ultimate quest to one day rule the Lightweight division.

“I am thrilled to sign a new, long-term deal with Matchroom Boxing,” said Visioli.

“It’s mad to think how quick the first two-and-a-half years have gone since I turned pro in November 2023. I’ve fought all around the world and had so many great experiences.

“I feel like I’m getting better, stronger and wiser every time I step foot in the ring. I am truly believe I have what it takes to go all the way in this sport and win more titles before I eventually become a World Champion.

“Thank you to my manager Anto, Sunny Edwards, for believing in me, and to Frank Smith and Eddie Hearn for continuing to give me opportunities to shine on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN.”

Promoter – and Matchroom Sport Chairman – Eddie Hearn believes both fighters have everything that it takes to succeed in the sport after congratulating them on their extended terms.

“George and Giorgio have been with us from the start of their careers and we couldn’t be happier to see the incredible progress they are making,” said Hearn.

“They’ve worked hard and totally deserve their new contracts. Both young men undoubtedly have what it takes to go right to the very top and you will see them continue to take the best fights as we steer them towards their dream destination of ruling the world.

“We have a truly, world class stable of fighters – and you will see more announcements soon for others signing extended terms with us, along with some new signings.”