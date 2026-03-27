🔟 years ago today, precision met power when former WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay â€œThe Bronze Bomberâ€ Wilder delivered the Knockout of the Year, stopping Artur Szpilka with a picture-perfect right hand in the ninth round. #WilderSzpilka #PBCFightAnniversary
Unbeaten Tiah Mai Ayton gets a harder than expected fight vs Catherine Tacone Ramos, Nottingham, 21 February 2026. Still only 19, Ayton is a five time national boxing champion as an amateur as well as a kickboxing and Thaiboxing world champion. This was her fifth pro boxing fight. #boxing #matchroom #tiahmaiayton
Shakiel Thompson speaks ahead of his Manchester clash with Brad Pauls on January 24th. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Get closer to the action than ever by becoming a member of the Queensberry Club! 24 hour Early Access to Selected Queensberry Event Tickets, 10% Merchandise Discount, E-Programme for…
Shabaz Masoud returned to the ring after a year absence with a split decision win over Jose Sanmartin in Newcastle, headlining our NXTGEN show but fighter plus trainer Ben Davison and promoter Eddie Hearn are all demanding more in the aftermath. #MasoudSanmartin #EddieHearn #Boxing
What a sensational night of boxing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday 23 December 2023. The Day Of Reckoning delivered in more ways in one, with shocks aplenty and some savage knockouts. Watch our behind the scenes coverage that include wins for Anthony Joshua over Otto Wallin, Joseph Parker’s landslide points win against Deontay Wilder,…