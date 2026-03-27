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There’s four fights on the Liam Paro vs Richardson Hitchins 1) Stephanie Pineiro vs Kalindra Faria 2) Juan Zayas vs Geraldo Valdez 3) Jalil Hackett vs Jose Roman 4) William Ortiz vs Lionell Omar Colon #ParoHitchins #Boxing #BeforeTheBell
Mexican superstar and pound-for-pound great Canelo Ãlvarez will defend his undisputed super middleweight world titles in a blockbuster showdown against hard-hitting undisputed junior middleweight world champion Jermell Charlo. Saturday, September 30th on SHOWTIME PPV. #canelo #canelocharlo #jermellcharlo #boxing #shosports #showtimechampionshipboxing Don’t miss out on the action! Visit the below links to sign up for reminders!…