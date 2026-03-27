A fire fight in the making
Yoenli Hernandez and Terrell Gausha take to the ring in what is sure to be a middleweight fire fight. #HernandezGausha
🥊 Order #FundoraThurman NOW on PBC PPV on Prime Video: https://pbcham.ps/m/FightNight
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions
Leave a comment
Be the first to leave a comment below — it will appear here and on our forum.