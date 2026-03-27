Full Fight | Grant Flores vs. Rashid Stevens | Grant’s toughest challenge of his career 🔥🥊

ByGolden Boy Boxing



Rising prospect Grant Flores faces his toughest test yet against the hungry and dangerous Rashid Stevens. Flores brings skill and composure, but Stevens’ aggression and power could turn this into a war at any moment. A true proving ground fight.

Grant Flores vs. Rashid Stevens | March 14, 2026 | Honda Center – Anaheim, CA

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