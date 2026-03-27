Full Fight | Grant Flores vs. Rashid Stevens | Grant’s toughest challenge of his career 🔥🥊





Rising prospect Grant Flores faces his toughest test yet against the hungry and dangerous Rashid Stevens. Flores brings skill and composure, but Stevens’ aggression and power could turn this into a war at any moment. A true proving ground fight.

Grant Flores vs. Rashid Stevens | March 14, 2026 | Honda Center – Anaheim, CA

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