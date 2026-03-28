Will it be the young gun or veteran lion?

ByPremier Boxing Champions



In a fight with a young gun chasing success against an OG who’s already tasted glory. expect Yoenis Tellez and Brian Mendoza to put a fight of the night type performance. #TellezMendoza

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