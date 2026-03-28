Fundora vs. Thurman WEIGH-IN LIVESTREAM
#FundoraThurman: March 28 on PBC PPV on Prime Video | ORDER NOW: http://pbcham.ps/FundoraThurman
Watch live as fighters weigh-in ahead of their respective matchups on March 28, 2026, live on PBC PPV on Prime Video from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
@premierboxingchampions
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions
https://www.threads.com/@premierboxing
Leave a comment
Be the first to leave a comment below — it will appear here and on our forum.