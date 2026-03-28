Fundora vs. Thurman WEIGH-IN LIVESTREAM

ByPremier Boxing Champions



#FundoraThurman: March 28 on PBC PPV on Prime Video | ORDER NOW: http://pbcham.ps/FundoraThurman

Watch live as fighters weigh-in ahead of their respective matchups on March 28, 2026, live on PBC PPV on Prime Video from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

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