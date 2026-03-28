Moses Itauma IMMEDIATE REACTION to STATEMENT KNOCKOUT 🔥

Dave allen v filip hrgovic may 16th 2 posts - 2 participants Read full topic […]

Fundora vs. Thurman: Can "One Time" find the timing, or is the "Towering Inferno" just too much volume? Alright lads, we’re just a few days out from Fundora vs. Thurman this Saturday (March 28). I’ve been going back and forth on this one. On paper, it’s a total freak-show matchup—you’ve got the 6’6" Fundora against a natural welterweight in Thurman who hasn’t been the “busiest” fighter over the last few years. We all know Fundora’s glitch: he’s a giant wh […]

Angelo leo v ra’eese aleem may 9th 1 post - 1 participant Read full topic […]

Dalton Smith v Alberto Puello 6/6/26 Britain’s WBC light-welterweight champion Dalton Smith will make the first defence of his title in front of his home fans in Sheffield on 6 June. The unbeaten Smith, 29, will face two-time former world champion Alberto Puello from Dominican at Utilita Arena. Smith won the world title in his 19th professional fight with a stunning fifth-round stoppage victory […]

Kaipo gallegos (tic’s prospect watch) at just 20 years old, kaipo gallegos is already turning heads as one of boxing’s most exciting young prospects. the southpaw from nevada made the bold leap to the professional ranks at only 17, following a standout amateur career reportedly highlighted by an incredible 18 national titles. now undefeated at 11-0 with 9 knockouts, gallegos is quickly building […]

Isis Sio, 19-year old female boxer, in a coma Isis Sio, 19-year-old female boxer, placed in medically induced coma after first-round knockout | Sporting News Just saw this on Facebook, and it’s very sad. Sadder still that I saw the clip of the knockout. Then I read that this girl had been coming from a knockout loss on Jan 30th. Lots of blame to go around. First of all, it’s tough to see a 19-year old g […]

Sebastian Fundora v Keith Thurman mar 28th 12 posts - 4 participants Read full topic […]

Tomoya tsuboi (tic’s ‘prospect watch) tomoya tsuboi is quickly emerging as one of boxing’s most intriguing new names. a decorated amateur, he captured gold at the 2021 aiba world boxing championships and added bronze medals at both the 2022 asian games and the 2022 asian amateur boxing championships, finishing with a reported 23–14 record. turning professional at 28, tsuboi has wasted no time ma […]

Amir 'cashman' anderson amir “cashman” anderson is one of boxing’s rising young prospects, bringing both pedigree and power into the spotlight. after compiling an impressive 40–8 amateur record, the 22-year-old american has transitioned seamlessly into the professional ranks. now signed to ksi’s misfits boxing under the mf pro division, cashman has made an early statement in his ca […]

Ricky Hatton Official Inquest Cause of Death So sad, still gets me this. what an absolute waste and no age to go…. saddoboxing.com Ricky Hatton Inquest: Cause of Death Recorded as Hanging but Not Suicide –... 8 posts - 4 participants Read full topic […]

Lester martinez v immanuwel aleem mar 21 13 posts - 2 participants Read full topic […]

Carlos adames v austin williams mar 21st 16 posts - 3 participants Read full topic […]

George Liddard v Tyler Denny mar 21st 7 posts - 2 participants Read full topic […]

Jarrell Miller v Lenier Pero **Jarrell Miller is reportedly set to lock horns with Lenier Pero in a crossroads fight on April 25.**The heavyweight titans will top a Matchroom event at Las Vegas’ Fontainebleau Hotel. Miller’s (27-1-2) next outing will be his first since his split decision win over Kingsley Ibeh in January. Pero (13-0) enjoyed a fruitful stint in the unpaid ranks, culmina […]