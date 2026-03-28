PBC FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS: Hovhannisyan vs Navarro | March 28





Kicking off the pay-per-view was rising undefeated heavyweight Gurgen “Big Gug” Hovhannisyan (10-0, 8 KOs) delivering a fifth-round stoppage of Cesar Navarro (15-4, 13 KOs) to remain unbeaten.

Trained by the renowned Joe Goossen, Hovhannisyan continued his ascent up the heavyweight division with his third straight KO in his 2026 debut. The Armenian born fighter went into the fight with a 70-pound weight advantage and spent the first couple of rounds looking to close the distance against his more mobile opponent.

“I feel good, it was exciting to have my first fight in Las Vegas,” said Hovhannisyan. “I was out for a while with some injuries and now I’m back on the big stage where I want to be. First round I was just being patient. He’s a smart boxer who’s very fast. I started to press him and break him down round by round.”

In round five, Hovhannisyan was broke through and landed 42 power punches against a fading Navarro. In the final minute of the round, Hovhannisyan unleashed a flurry of punches against Navarro, who was unable to throw any return fire, which eventually forced referee Robert Hoyle to halt the action 2:45 into the round.

“Every fight with Joe he tells me which round to finish my opponent,” said Hovhannisyan. “After the fourth round I came to my corner and he said this is the round. I thought it might take longer, but it was exactly what Joe said.”

#HovhannisyanNavarro #GurgenHovhannisyan #CesarNavarro

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