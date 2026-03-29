PBC FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS: Gallegos vs Gonzalez | March 28, 2026

ByPremier Boxing Champions



The opening bout on Prime Video saw 20-year-old prospect Kaipo Gallegos (12-0-1, 9 KOs) bounce back from a third-round knockdown to defeat Julian Gonzalez (16-2-1, 12 KOs) in their 10-round lightweight bout. The Las Vegas native Gallegos earned the unanimous decision by scores of 98-91 and 97-92 twice.

#GallegoasGonzalez #KaipoGallegos #JulianGonzalez

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Leave a comment

Be the first to leave a comment below — it will appear here and on our forum.

Add Comment

Similar Posts