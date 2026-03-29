PBC FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS: Gonzalez vs Medina | March 28, 2026

ByPremier Boxing Champions



The streaming presentation also featured unbeaten prospect and Jesus Ramos Jr. stablemate Brayan Gonzalez (5-0, 4 KOs) score a fifth-round stoppage (1:57) over Brandon Medina (7-5) in their featherweight matchup.

#GonzalezMedina #BrayanGonzalez #BrandonMedina

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