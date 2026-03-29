PBC FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS: Hernandez vs Gausha | March 28





Pay-per-view action also saw top-rated middleweight contender Yoenli Hernandez (10-0, 9 KOs) dominate veteran contender and U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha (24-6-1, 12 KOs) on his way to a fourth-round TKO.

A Cuban phenom nearing his opportunity to fight for a world title, Hernandez showed off the preternatural skills that have made many tab him as a future world champion. Out of his 94 punches landed, 74 of them were power shots, including over 20 power shots in both the second and third rounds.

“I was breaking him down so I just wanted to turn it up a little more each round,” said Hernandez. “The intensity was rising and my shots were getting harder.”

After he looked to have Gausha hurt in round three, Hernandez continued to control the action with his blistering power attack early in round four. Although Gausha seemed to be game to continue, referee Allen Huggins had seen enough and waved off the fight 1:17 into the frame during a Hernandez offensive surge.

“I’m ready for any of the big names at middleweight,” said Hernandez. “I want every one of them. Line them up, I’ll be ready.”

#HernandezGausha #YoenliHernandez #TerrellGausha

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