PBC FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS: Garcia vs Newman | March 28

ByPremier Boxing Champions



FIRST ON PRIME action streamed live and for free on Prime Video headlined by super middleweight contender Kevin Newman (19-3-1, 11 KOs) edging out a majority decision (98-92, 96-94 and 95-95) over Elijah Garcia (17-2, 13 KOs) after 10 rounds.

#GarciaNewman #KevinNewman #ElijahGarcia

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