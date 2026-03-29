PBC FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS: Garcia vs Newman | March 28
FIRST ON PRIME action streamed live and for free on Prime Video headlined by super middleweight contender Kevin Newman (19-3-1, 11 KOs) edging out a majority decision (98-92, 96-94 and 95-95) over Elijah Garcia (17-2, 13 KOs) after 10 rounds.
#GarciaNewman #KevinNewman #ElijahGarcia
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