“A Dangerous Man!” Eddie Hearn’s star Pat Brown chasing Jai Opetaia | Spotlight Series

ByDAZN Boxing



DAZN’s ‘Spotlight’ series turns its focus to undefeated Mancunian and former Olympian Pat Brown, as he reflects on his journey into boxing.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Telegram: t.me/daznofficial
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Leave a comment

Be the first to leave a comment below — it will appear here and on our forum.

Add Comment

Similar Posts