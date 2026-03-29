PBC FIGHT HIGHLIGHTS: Fundora vs Thurman | March 28, 2026





Sebastian Fundora once again established his dominance, defeating Keith Thurman with a RD6 TKO stoppage.

WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora retained his title in style Saturday night with a sixth-round stoppage of former unified champion Keith “One Time” Thurman in the main event of a PBC Pay-Per-View event available on Prime Video from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“We’ve been working very hard for this fight,” said Fundora. “I told him that I’ve always looked up to him. He’s a Hall of Famer for sure. I take my hat off to him. That’s why I had to train so hard to prove to the world that I’m the best at 154. I’ve fought in these high class fights that have allowed me to mature and grow. I’ve continued to strive for greatness and now I’m here.”

“It was a lot of fun,” said Thurman. “Sebastian definitely came in shape. He throws a lot of punches. The uppercut that caught me and cut me was an awkward punch that I’ve never been hit with before. The man brings it. He’s a tremendous champion, and I can lift my head up high knowing I was defeated by a great young fighter.”

Standing nearly 6’6”, Fundora (24-1-1, 16 KOs) has taken the 154-pound division by storm, and added another top name to his resume in Thurman (31-2, 23 KOs). Overall Fundora owned a 96 to 26 edge in shots landed per CompuBox, and only allowed Thurman to land three jabs.

After Fundora looked to be picking up his power attack in round four, Thurman came out aggressively in round five, and landed a flush right hand on Fundora’s face in the opening moments. The shot was not able to deter the champion however, who continued his onslaught, even as Thurman would occasionally land a power shot of his own. Fundora ended the round landed a piercing left hook that sent Thurman staggering back to his corner.

Early in round six, Fundora sensed his moment coming and went back to work with a series of power hooks, including a right uppercut that left Thurman’s left eye badly cut. Thurman was unable to keep Fundora from pushing forward, as referee Thomas Taylor jumped in to stop the bout 1:17 into the round.

After the fight, Thurman expressed his frustration with what he saw as an early stoppage, while Fundora set his sights on continuing to stamp his elite status in the division.

“The fight was getting really good,” said Thurman. “The fans were loving the action and the referee stopped the fight too early. They don’t have the guts to let the fights go on like the Erik Morales days. He talked to me and said if I was moving my feet he wouldn’t stop the fight. I wasn’t on the ropes taking shots. It was very unfortunate to not give the fans a better show. Win, lose, or draw, I thought it was a little bit premature. I had more in me.”

“There’s all kinds of big names I want to fight,” said Fundora. “154 is the best division right now. Whoever wants it next can get it.”

#FundoraThurman #KeithThurman #SebastianFundora

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