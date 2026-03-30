ZAYAS AND BOOTS CLASH IN UNIFIED BLOCKBUSTER AT BARCLAYS CENTER, BROOKLYN ON JUNE 27 – LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE ON DAZN PPV

WBO and WBA Junior Middleweight titles on the line in sizzling summer showdown in the Big AppleXander Zayas will defend his WBO and WBA World Junior Middleweight titles against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday June 27, live and exclusive on DAZN PPV, in an event brought to you by Matchroom in association with Top Rank.

Zayas (23-0 13 KOs) unified the titles in January in Puerto Rico in a thrilling contest with Abass Baraou via split decision, becoming the youngest unified ruler in the sport and the first Puerto Rican to unify at the weight. The popular 23 year old returns to New York for his ninth fight in the Big Apple and does so just a month shy of a year since winning his first World title at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, dominating Jorge Garcia Perez to claim the vacant WBO belt.

Ennis (35-0 31 KOs) is looking to become a two-weight unified champion – and does so after just one fight, and one round, up at his new weight. The Philadelphia star unified the Welterweight division in April with a destructive beating of Eimantas Stanionis in Atlantic City to add the WBA strap to his IBF crown, and the 28 year old, who turns 29 the day before the bout with Zayas, signaled his intentions at 154lbs in his debut at the weight, destroying Uisma Lima inside a round on home turf, grabbing the interim WBA title in the process.

“Long before I became a World champion,” said Zayas. “I always sought to face the biggest challenges in my division I have never shied away from a fight and have always been willing to test my skills against anyone.

“Now, as the unified champion, I am ready to defend my world titles against one of the sport’s biggest names. I have always believed in myself, and on June 27, I will continue to show the world what is possible when you dare to be great!”

“Time to step and collect these belts!” said Ennis. “Knocking them down one by one! #AndTheNew.”

“Zayas vs. Boots is everything fans want in a summer blockbuster — two elite level champions, fighting for multiple world titles, staged in an iconic backdrop, New York,” said Alfie Sharman, VP of DAZN. “This matchup is a statement moment for global boxing, and we’re thrilled to deliver it live and exclusive on DAZN. June 27 will be a night where the best fight the best, and fans around the world won’t want to miss it.”

“What a fight!” said Ennis’ promoter and Matchroom Chairman, Eddie Hearn. “I’m thrilled to be able to get this fight made for Jaron – this is exactly the kind of occasion that brings the very best out of a future pound-for-pound #1. Boots shone so brightly against Stanionis in Atlantic City in his first unification fight, and I expect him to light up Brooklyn on June 27.

“But Xander is a special fighter in his own right, and huge props go to him for wanting to fight the very best – Brooklyn has a special fight on it’s hands this summer, and I am counting down the days already.”

“We signed Xander at 16 and have seen him develop into the sport’s youngest current unified champion and a budding superstar,” said Zayas’ promoter and President of Top Rank, Todd duBoef. “Facing the best has always been Xander’s priority, and ‘Boots’ Ennis provides Xander with the next step to prove greatness in only his second title defense.

“The matchup pits boxing’s elite young talent who want to emerge as a pound-for-pound king and entertain the sports world. We’re proud to work alongside Matchroom and DAZN to bring this meaningful fight to a global audience from Barclays Center on June 27.”

“Barclays Center is a premier destination for the biggest nights in boxing and continues to serve as a global stage for the sport’s most exciting talent, a tradition we’re proud to continue with this incredible matchup,” said Laurie Jacoby, Chief Entertainment Officer, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. “From championship bouts and global sporting events, Barclays Center has built a reputation for delivering unforgettable nights that resonate far beyond Brooklyn, reflecting our ongoing commitment to bringing world-class competition and must-see moments to our fans.”