Jake Paul answers 15 questions you’ve ALWAYS wanted to ask a pro boxer! | Boxing Unpacked

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Jake Paul is the latest athlete to reveal all about his life as a pro boxer and promoter in this episode of Unpacked!

00:00 How do you choose which boxers to sign?

00:19 How do you support one of your boxers when they lose?

00:44 Do you think about anything other than the fight on fight night?

01:06 Do you rehearse your ringwalks?

01:18 What’s the last thing you do before heading out for your ringwalk?

01:43 How much difference would one cheat meal make in fight week?

02:02 What’s the first thing you eat after a fight?

02:16 Do you decide who joins you on your ringwalk?

02:36 Do you ever change strategy mid-round?

03:04 When do you choose your walkout music?

03:29 Who can you hear during the fight?

03:40 Do you talk to your opponent during the fight?

04:03 Do you design your own fight night attire?

04:22 What do you do the night before the fight?

04:52 How long does it take to recover from a fight?

#jakepaul #boxer #boxing

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