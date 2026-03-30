Jake Paul answers 15 questions you’ve ALWAYS wanted to ask a pro boxer! | Boxing Unpacked
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Jake Paul is the latest athlete to reveal all about his life as a pro boxer and promoter in this episode of Unpacked!
00:00 How do you choose which boxers to sign?
00:19 How do you support one of your boxers when they lose?
00:44 Do you think about anything other than the fight on fight night?
01:06 Do you rehearse your ringwalks?
01:18 What’s the last thing you do before heading out for your ringwalk?
01:43 How much difference would one cheat meal make in fight week?
02:02 What’s the first thing you eat after a fight?
02:16 Do you decide who joins you on your ringwalk?
02:36 Do you ever change strategy mid-round?
03:04 When do you choose your walkout music?
03:29 Who can you hear during the fight?
03:40 Do you talk to your opponent during the fight?
04:03 Do you design your own fight night attire?
04:22 What do you do the night before the fight?
04:52 How long does it take to recover from a fight?
#jakepaul #boxer #boxing
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