LIVE Launch Press Conference | Dave Allen vs Filip Hrgović | Dave vs Goliath ⚔️
Join us in Doncaster at the Eco Power Stadium for the Launch Press Conference of Dave vs Goliath. Local hero Dave Allen takes on Croatian Giant Filip Hrgović. Hear from both heavyweights as well as Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren & Matchroom CEO Frank Smith who look to kick off another Queensberry vs Matchroom event.
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5vqsm8qJ02AgQ5MA1t
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
Website: https://queensberry.co.uk
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing
Leave a comment
Be the first to leave a comment below — it will appear here and on our forum.