LIVE Launch Press Conference | Dave Allen vs Filip Hrgović | Dave vs Goliath ⚔️





Join us in Doncaster at the Eco Power Stadium for the Launch Press Conference of Dave vs Goliath. Local hero Dave Allen takes on Croatian Giant Filip Hrgović. Hear from both heavyweights as well as Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren & Matchroom CEO Frank Smith who look to kick off another Queensberry vs Matchroom event.

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