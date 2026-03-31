Tszyu vs Nurja FIGHT PREVIEW: April 4, 2026 on Prime Video





#TszyuNurja Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-040426

Former world champion and Australian superstar Tim Tszyu will square off against undefeated rising WBA contender Denis Nurja in the super welterweight main event of PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video action on Saturday, April 4 (U.S. date and time) from the Wollongong Entertainment Centre in Australia.

The event will begin at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, with the action streaming exclusively on Prime Video for all Prime members in the United States and select countries. Join today or start a free 30-day trial to catch the card.

Also featured on Prime Video will be a duel of top super bantamweight contenders as Australia’s Sam Goodman takes on Argentina’s Rodrigo Ruiz in a 12-round IBF 126-Pound Title Eliminator, plus undefeated 2024 Australian Olympian Callum Peters will put his perfect record on the line against fellow unbeaten Delio Mouzinho in middleweight action.

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

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