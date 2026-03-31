Matt Barnes: The Racist Hit on His Life, Kobe’s Last Promise & the Road Back to God





Andre Ward sits down with ALL THE SMOKE co-founder, Matt Barnes, for one of the most raw, unfiltered conversations in THE ART OF WARD history. Matt opens up about growing up biracial in Sacramento, fighting for respect on both sides, and the terrifying moment a racist incident at his high school turned into a hit on his life — complete with NAACP intervention, 24-hour security, and a phone call from his own cousin in prison.

Matt goes deep on his NBA career: getting cut and grinding through the D-League, finally getting a chance under Don Nelson, the vindication game where he lit up Mo Cheeks for 25 points and 7 threes while talking trash the whole time, the Warriors’ famous “We Believe” playoff run against the Mavs, and the moment Nelly looked him in the eye and said “your time is up.”

But the core of this episode is the relationship with the late Kobe Bryant. Matt shares stories nobody has heard before. What their friendship was really like, the 4:30am workouts, Kobe’s belief that his next 20 years would be even bigger than his playing career, and a chance encounter in a grocery store with the man who was guiding Kobe’s helicopter the day he died.

Plus: losing his mom to stage-4 cancer that her healthcare provider failed to catch six times, finding God, the Derek Fisher story and how it actually ended, and when he knew to walk away from the NBA and enter media.

Follow Andre Ward – https://www.instagram.com/andresogward/

Follow Matt Barnes – https://www.instagram.com/matt_barnes9/

0:00 – Introduction

0:51 – Growing Up Biracial in Sacramento

3:35 – Fighting for Respect on Both Sides

7:25 – Earning Respect Again in the NBA

9:45 – Dad’s Double Life & The Family Dynamic

12:22 – Looking Back at Childhood Trauma

8:46 – AD BREAK

37:44 – The Road to the NBA & Don Nelson

40:59 – The “We Believe” Warriors Playoff Run

42:08 – Missing Out on Big Money & Mom’s Diagnosis

49:10 – Losing Mom, Gaining a Dad

52:24 – Stephen Jackson: A True Brother

53:41 – The Kobe Ball Fake & Becoming Teammates

59:11 – What Playing With Kobe Was Really Like

1:03:09 – Getting the Call: Kobe’s Death

1:07:26 – Defending Kobe’s Legacy

1:10:08 – Fighting for Teammates: NBA Altercations

1:11:20 – Forgiving Derek Fisher for His Kids

1:15:19 – Deciding to Retire & Building All the Smoke

1:20:44 – What He’d Tell His 18-Year-Old Self & Mom’s Legacy

1:22:34 – Closing Words

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