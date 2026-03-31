“I saw violence, I saw abuse, I saw drugs but no one else could do anything to us.” #MattBarnes
Leave a comment
Be the first to leave a comment below — it will appear here and on our forum.
Be the first to leave a comment below — it will appear here and on our forum.
â–ºSUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Joe Joyce discusses his win over Joseph Parker & a potential fight against Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk. â–ºTWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing â–ºFACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing â–ºWEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: â–ºSKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub â–ºSKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub â–ºSKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket â–ºSOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub â–ºSKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1 â–ºSKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub â–ºSKY…
â–ºSUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub â–ºTWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing â–ºFACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing â–ºWEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: â–ºSKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub â–ºSKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub â–ºSKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket â–ºSOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub â–ºSKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1 â–ºSKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub â–ºSKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
â–ºSUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Savannah Marshall did not appear intimidated by Claressa Shields’ intense gaze at the final head to head. â–ºTWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing â–ºFACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing â–ºWEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: â–ºSKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub â–ºSKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub â–ºSKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket â–ºSOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub â–ºSKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1 â–ºSKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub â–ºSKY SPORTS…
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN The DAZN Boxing Show â–º https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN DAZN Rewind â–º https://bit.ly/32iAaRT #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing
Oscar De La Hoya vs. Patrick Charpentier was a professional boxing match contested on June 13, 1998, for the WBC welterweight title Oscar De La Hoya vs. Patrick Charpentier | June 13, 1998 | Sun Bowl – El Paso, Texas #goldenboypromotions #goldenboy #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #throwback #throwbackthursday #highlights #highlight #free Shop Golden Boy…
â–º WATCH USYK/FURY 2: https://bit.ly/FuryUsyk2 Dave Allen speaks following his controversial loss to Johnny Fisher. â–º Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub â–º Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports â–º Boxing full fights & highlights: https://bit.ly/SkyBoxingHighlights â–º The Gloves Are Off: https://bit.ly/SkyTheGlovesAreOff â–º Toe2Toe: https://bit.ly/SkyToe2Toe More from Sky Sports on YouTube: â–º Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub â–º Sky…