“I saw violence, I saw abuse, I saw drugs but no one else could do anything to us.” #MattBarnes
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â–ºSUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Ahead of his fight with Anderson Silva, Jake Paul sits down with Sky Sports to talk KSI feud, fighting Viddal Riley and Tommy Fury, and being open to a WWE exhibition with Tyson Fury. â–ºTWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing â–ºFACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing â–ºWEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: â–ºSKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub â–ºSKY SPORTS BOXING:…
Here’s everything Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron’s corners said to them between rounds as the two faced off last week. Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing…
The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois (Eastern Division) granted the World Boxing Associationâ€™s (WBA) legal teamâ€™s motion to dismiss a lawsuit against the body made by Fres Oquendo in January 2021.Â Judge Andrea Wood determined, in applying the relevant WBA rules, that federal court was not the proper forum to consider…
Deontay Wilder discusses a future fight with Anthony Joshua, his bout with Joseph Parker and more ahead of Day Of Reckoning. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact
FACE OFF 🥊🔥 #EstradaBam | June 29 | Live on DAZN Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN The DAZN Boxing Show â–º https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN DAZN…
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN The DAZN Boxing Show â–º https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN DAZN Rewind â–º https://bit.ly/32iAaRT #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing