“I saw violence, I saw abuse, I saw drugs but no one else could do anything to us.” #MattBarnes
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American giant Tye Fields says his quick starts will be the key to victory in the Prizefighter International Heavyweights on May 7 at Alexandra Palace. The eight contenders from eight different countries are battling it out in the unique tournament in north London, a celebration of World Heavyweight boxing live on Sky Sports this Saturday…
Sam Noakes takes on the undefeated Lewis Sylvester on February 10th on the Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams bill. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact
#TszyuNurja Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-040426 Former world champion and Australian superstar Tim Tszyu will square off against undefeated rising WBA contender Denis Nurja in the super welterweight main event of PBC Championship Boxing on Prime Video action on Saturday, April 4 (U.S. date and time) from the Wollongong Entertainment Centre in Australia. The event will…
Frank Warren on Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley, Oleksandr Usyk and Moses Itauma’s future plans. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5vqsm8qJ02AgQ5MA1t Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial Website: https://queensberry.co.uk To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing
#Usyk2Fury | #RiyadhSeason | Dec 21, live on DAZN | Click link in bio to buy Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN The DAZN…
WATCH OCT 12 FIGHT NIGHT â–º https://bit.ly/FightNightBoxOffice â–º Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub â–º Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports Watch us for Live Open Media Workout ahead of Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol & Fabio Wardley v Frazer Clarke 2. â–º Boxing full fights & highlights: https://bit.ly/SkyBoxingHighlights â–º The Gloves Are Off: https://bit.ly/SkyTheGlovesAreOff â–º Toe2Toe:…