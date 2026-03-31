Deontay Wilder’s most sensational KO’s in under 25 seconds 😮‍💨💥

February 21, 2024 — Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 | The Last Crescendo | Weigh In Live From Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol face off against one another in a rematch of their October Riyadh Season classic, live on DAZN on February 22 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube Watch the fight live on YouTube…