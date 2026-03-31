Deontay Wilder’s most sensational KO’s in under 25 seconds 😮‍💨💥

Leverkusen, Germany, will be the stage for the bout between Argentinaâ€™s Iara Altamirano and Turkeyâ€™s Elif Nur Turhan, who will fight for the World Boxing Association super featherweight gold belt on May 4.Â Last January 7, Altamirano was present in Madrid, Spain, where she fought against local star Jennifer Miranda for the Gold Feather belt,…