Deontay Wilder’s most sensational KO’s in under 25 seconds 😮‍💨💥

Ade Oladipo, Barry Jones and Darren Barker look ahead to the epic super flyweight clash between Juan Francisco Estrada and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez on June 29, live on DAZN. @AutoZone Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube Follow…