Deontay Wilder’s most sensational KO’s in under 25 seconds 😮‍💨💥

ABOUT ROCKINâ€™ FIGHTS Created in 2011, the â€œRockinâ€™ Fightsâ€ series has developed elite boxing talent and has produced former WBO Light Heavyweight World Champion, the â€œCommon Manâ€,Â JOE â€œTHE BEASTâ€ SMITH JR.Â (Mastic, Long Island 28-5 22KOâ€™s) and former WBO Super Lightweight World Champion,Â CHRIS ALGIERIÂ (Huntington, NY 25-4 9KOâ€™S), two of only four Long Island World Champions EVER….