Deontay Wilder’s most sensational KO’s in under 25 seconds 😮‍💨💥

Five years ago, it took Deontay Wilder less than one round to remind Bermane Stiverne that his victory in their first battle in 2015 was no fluke. #WilderStiverne2 Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info. SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS: https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts FOLLOW US: Tweets by premierboxing https://instagram.com/premierboxing https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions