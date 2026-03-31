Deontay Wilder’s most sensational KO’s in under 25 seconds 😮‍💨💥

Jersey City, New JerseyÂ (January 27, 2023) â€“ Star Boxing is pleased to announce the signing of undefeated Yonkers based super middleweightÂ HARLEY â€œHEAVY HANDSâ€ BURKEÂ (7-0 6KOâ€™s). Burkeâ€™s nickname â€œHeavy Handsâ€ comes with good credence, having won six of seven professional bouts by way of knockout. On March 4th, Burke will be making his Star Boxing debut…