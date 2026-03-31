Deontay Wilder’s most sensational KO’s in under 25 seconds 😮‍💨💥

Devin Haney vs Rolly Romero collapses Negotiations for a WBO and WBA welterweight unification clash between Devin Haney and Rolly Romero have reportedly collapsed. Organisers had planned for the fight to headline a PBC event on May 30, live on Amazon Prime PPV. Haney has turned down the fight. The reason for Haney pulling the plug is that he wasn’t offered a guaranteed purse. PBC instead propose […]

Rene Santiago to defend his WBA and WBO junior flyweight belts in Japan Rene’s not talked about much. Even here in Puerto Rico he’s not as well known as Xander Zayas or even Oscar Collazo. But he’s got 2 of the 4 belts in the division, and tonight he defends them against Masataka Taniguchi in Japan. Gotta hand it to him. This is his 3rd straight fight in Japan. I admire any fighter who’s willing to go halfway around the world to […]

Brad Paul world title shot? Brad Paul pulled off an upset Saturday night coming from behind to stop the undefeated Shakiel Thompson. Brad was having major trouble with the tall, slick southpaw and needed a knockout to win. “I knew it was really, really, really close on the scorecards,” he said. "My corner had told me ‘forget about boxing, do what you do best, now it’s time to have […]

Comparing current P4P rankings Boxing Metrics BoxRec The Ring Boxing Only Inoue Inoue Usyk Usyk Usyk Usyk Inoue Inoue Crawford Stevenson J Rodriguez Stevenson Stevenson J Rodriguez Bivol Bivol Alimkhanuly Benavidez Beterbiev J Rodriguez Bivol Nakatani Nakatani Alvarez Opetaia Crawford Stevenson Beterbiev Alvarez Alvarez Benavidez Gervonta J Rodriguez Haney Haney Nakatani Benavidez Ennis C […]

Raito “the thunder” kataoka (tic’s prospect watch) raito “the thunder” kataoka is one of japan’s most electrifying young boxing talents, a teenage phenom whose amateur pedigree has already turned heads across the sport. a six time national champion, kataoka compiled a staggering 57-1 amateur record with 31 knockouts, blending blistering speed with rare finishing ability for a fighter his age. now officially […]

Bromance between AJ and Usyk What is happening between AJ and Usyk? They were seen holding hands as Usyk was showing AJ graves of Ukrainian soldiers. Then they were training together and now he is writing that AJ will become undisputed champion in 2027. Does this mean that Usyk will retire this year and will he relinquish his titles? Is this just mind games to help AJ gain confidence to […]

Dave allen v Filip Hrgovic May 16th 2 posts - 2 participants Read full topic […]

Fundora vs. Thurman: Can "One Time" find the timing, or is the "Towering Inferno" just too much volume? Alright lads, we’re just a few days out from Fundora vs. Thurman this Saturday (March 28). I’ve been going back and forth on this one. On paper, it’s a total freak-show matchup—you’ve got the 6’6" Fundora against a natural welterweight in Thurman who hasn’t been the “busiest” fighter over the last few years. We all know Fundora’s glitch: he’s a giant wh […]

Angelo leo v ra’eese aleem may 9th 1 post - 1 participant Read full topic […]

Dalton Smith v Alberto Puello 6/6/26 Britain’s WBC light-welterweight champion Dalton Smith will make the first defence of his title in front of his home fans in Sheffield on 6 June. The unbeaten Smith, 29, will face two-time former world champion Alberto Puello from Dominican at Utilita Arena. Smith won the world title in his 19th professional fight with a stunning fifth-round stoppage victory […]

Kaipo gallegos (tic’s prospect watch) at just 20 years old, kaipo gallegos is already turning heads as one of boxing’s most exciting young prospects. the southpaw from nevada made the bold leap to the professional ranks at only 17, following a standout amateur career reportedly highlighted by an incredible 18 national titles. now undefeated at 11-0 with 9 knockouts, gallegos is quickly building […]

Isis Sio, 19-year old female boxer, in a coma Isis Sio, 19-year-old female boxer, placed in medically induced coma after first-round knockout | Sporting News Just saw this on Facebook, and it’s very sad. Sadder still that I saw the clip of the knockout. Then I read that this girl had been coming from a knockout loss on Jan 30th. Lots of blame to go around. First of all, it’s tough to see a 19-year old g […]

Sebastian Fundora v Keith Thurman mar 28th 39 posts - 4 participants Read full topic […]

Tomoya tsuboi (tic’s ‘prospect watch) tomoya tsuboi is quickly emerging as one of boxing’s most intriguing new names. a decorated amateur, he captured gold at the 2021 aiba world boxing championships and added bronze medals at both the 2022 asian games and the 2022 asian amateur boxing championships, finishing with a reported 23–14 record. turning professional at 28, tsuboi has wasted no time ma […]