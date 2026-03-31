Deontay Wilder’s most sensational KO’s in under 25 seconds 😮‍💨💥

They say that great opportunities come when you are thirsty enough, and they better find you ready. Uruguayan boxer Maira â€œPanteritaâ€ Moneo achieved the biggest victory of her career after defeating Erica â€œPanteraâ€ Farias last Friday, December 30. Thus, Moneo not only retained her Fedelatin belt but also won the desired opportunity to fight for…