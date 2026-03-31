Deontay Wilder’s most sensational KO’s in under 25 seconds 😮‍💨💥

The talking is well and truly done. Get the Inside Look on Catterall vs Linares ahead of Saturday’s main event in Liverpool with so much on the line for both men… #Boxing #CatterallLinares *** Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube â‡Œ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social â‡Œ Instagram â†’ http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing Twitter â†’…