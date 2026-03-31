Deontay Wilder’s most sensational KO’s in under 25 seconds 😮‍💨💥

Queensberry Promotions and Matchroom Boxing pit their stables against one another live on DAZN on June 1. Buy now on DAZN.com 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube @Turki_alalshikh Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇…