Deontay Wilder’s most sensational KO’s in under 25 seconds 😮‍💨💥

Oscar â€œLa MigraÃ±aâ€ Duarte and Miguel â€œExplosivoâ€ MadueÃ±o collide in an all-action junior welterweight showdown that promises nonstop pressure and heavy leather. This matchup is a classic pressure vs. pressure clashâ€”neither man is known for boxing on the back foot. If Duarte can impose his strength and control the tempo, heâ€™ll look to break MadueÃ±o…