Deontay Wilder’s most sensational KO’s in under 25 seconds 😮‍💨💥

â–ºSUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Jack Cullen defends his British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles against Zak Chelli on the undercard of Natasha Jonas’ world title fight with Mikaela Mayer this Saturday, live on Sky Sports. The pair will clash for the second time after a 2020 contest ended in a controversial draw, with Chelli insisting that he deserved…