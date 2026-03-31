Deontay Wilder’s most sensational KO’s in under 25 seconds 😮‍💨💥

The action packed Faust vs Kiladze fight saw five knockdowns in less than two rounds as Viktor Faust (9-0, 7 KOs) remained unbeaten via second-round TKO over a game Iago Kiladze (30-6, 11 KOs). “I felt very confident in the fight,â€ said Faust. â€œThis was a great win for my career. We have a lot…