Deontay Wilder’s most sensational KO’s in under 25 seconds 😮‍💨💥

On a tense night at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Mexicoâ€™s Gilberto â€œZurdoâ€ RamÃ­rez successfully defended his WBA Cruiserweight Super Championship with a convincing unanimous decision victory over Cubaâ€™s seasoned veteran Yuniel â€œDr. KOâ€ Dorticos. The judgesâ€™ scorecards told a clear story: 115-112, 115-112, and 117-110, all in favor of the Sinaloa native, who improves…