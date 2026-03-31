Deontay Wilder’s most sensational KO’s in under 25 seconds 😮‍💨💥

â–ºSUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Isaac Chamberlain on how he rescued himself from a life of crime to become a challenger for the British title. â–ºTWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing â–ºFACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing â–ºWEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: â–ºSKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub â–ºSKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub â–ºSKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket â–ºSOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub â–ºSKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1 â–ºSKY SPORTS:…