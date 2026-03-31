Deontay Wilder’s most sensational KO’s in under 25 seconds 😮‍💨💥

Demetrius Andrade joins the Last Stand to talk about his move up in the 168lb division, talks on Canelo, Charlo, what’s to come & more! #shosports #boxing #demetriusandrade #thelaststand #canelo #jermallcharlo Don’t miss out on the action! Visit the below links to sign up for reminders! Championship Boxing: https://s.sho.com/3oiG6RE Bellator: https://s.sho.com/3eSmXDb Subscribe to the SHOWTIME…