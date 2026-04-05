Matt Barnes: I Was Drinking Leftover Beer at 4 Years Old and That Was Normal





FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/MerGzbK4HRc

Matt grew up biracial with drug-addict parents, drinking leftover beer at age 4. He fought for respect on both sides, went to counseling at 45, and explains how finding God in the last six months is what actually changed him.

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