Boxing results roundup for early April: Wilder–Chisora, Price–Pineiro, Tszyu–Nurja and more

From 3 April 2026 to 5 April 2026, the sport delivered a bruising heavyweight split decision, a blood-soaked world-title defence in Wales, and a dominant ten-round shutout in Australia.

Weekend highlights

The headline act came in London, where Wilder vs Chisora turned into a chaotic, last-chance saloon slugfest that went the full twelve and split the judges.

In Cardiff, Price vs Piñeiro was messy, bloody and ultimately clear on the cards as the champion’s speed and shot selection carried the night—before the talk immediately shifted to Claressa Shields.

Over in Wollongong, Tszyu vs Nurja was one-way traffic: a knockdown, a point deduction, and three identical 100–88 scorecards to keep Tszyu’s rebuild rolling.

Friday action

Altrincham

Date: 3 April 2026

Venue: Planet Ice Altrincham (Altrincham)

In the main event, Pat Brown stayed perfect but had to earn it the hard way, breaking down Vasil Ducar before scoring a round-eight TKO in a scheduled ten. Brown—still early in his pro rounds bank—used the bout as a genuine learning fight, needing time, pressure and repeated knockdowns to finally crack Ducar’s durability.

Chief support was wild. William Crolla was dropped four times in the first five rounds by Glenn Byrne, then turned the tables and scored a round-seven stoppage, after which Byrne was treated with caution and removed from the ring on a stretcher as a precaution.

Other results from the card:

Robbie Colman def. Josh Blenkiron (SD10); David Spilmont def. Jordan Thompson (TKO7); Garan Croft def. Marco Simmonds (PTS8); Alfie Middlemiss def. Lewis Morris (PTS8); Ioan Croft def. Novak Radulovic (PTS8).

Temecula

Date: 3 April 2026

Venue: Pechanga Resort Casino (Temecula)

Pedro Taduran retained the IBF minimumweight title with a seventh-round stoppage of Gustavo Perez Alvarez. The finish came after multiple knockdowns, with Taduran’s pressure and body work steadily breaking Pérez down before the referee waved it off at 1:34 of round seven.

The co-feature saw Emmanuel Pacquiao Jr score his first pro win, stopping Darrick Gates by round-two KO.

Undercard results: Lazaro Lorenzana def. Esneiker Correa (UD10); Joseph Subia def. Francisco Casillas (MD4); Paolo Barredo def. Roberto Almazan Monreal (UD6); Gael Antonio Villegas def. Alexander Nakamura (KO1); Malikah Salazar def. Stephen Barbee (UD4).

Tokyo

Date: 3 April 2026

Venue: Korakuen Hall (Tokyo)

Rene Santiago defended his unified WBA/WBO light-flyweight titles with a unanimous decision win over Masataka Taniguchi. A fifth-round knockdown—set up by a counter hook—proved a key swing moment, with Santiago’s movement and counters keeping him a step ahead down the stretch. The judges scored it 117–110, 116–111 and 114–113.

In a notable former-champ clash, Yukinori Oguni outworked Marlon Tapales over ten, leaning into body punching and cleaner combinations to take a unanimous decision 98–92, 97–93, 96–94.

Undercard results: Tsukuru Midorikawa def. Hisashi Kato (TKO7); Shinobu Charlie Hosokawa def. Ryusei Kurobe (MD8); Kenshin Ogami def. Jonathan Galetto (TKO2).

Saturday action

London

Date: 4 April 2026

Venue: The O2 (London)

Deontay Wilder def. Derek Chisora by split decision (115–111, 112–115, 115–113) after twelve chaotic rounds that mixed thudding right hands with clinches, tumbles, and momentum swings. Wilder’s cleaner moments—plus the decisive phases in the late middle rounds—were enough to edge a fight that often looked like it could fall apart into pure disorder at any second.

Undercard results (notable):

Viddal Riley def. Mateusz Masternak (UD12); Denzel Bentley def. Endry Saavedra (TKO7); Matty Harris def. Franklin Ignatius (TKO2); Amir Anderson def. Jordan Dujon (TKO8).

Prelim results: Ashton Sylve def. Raul Antonio Galaviz Hernandez (UD8); Jermaine Dhliwayo def. Jake Morgan (TKO7); Dan Toward def. Misael Da Veiga (TKO3); Tom Welland def. Yahir Alexander Solorio Morales (UD4).

Cardiff

Date: 4 April 2026

Venue: Utilita Arena Cardiff (Cardiff)

Lauren Price def. Stephanie Pineiro Aquino by unanimous decision (99–91, 98–92, 98–92) to retain her belts after ten rounds in which Price’s speed, angles and punch selection carried the cleaner work—even while her own face told a different story, with cuts and blood adding chaos to the optics. Afterwards, Price openly pushed for a showdown with Claressa Shields, who was present ringside as speculation immediately ignited.

Undercard results: Rhys Edwards drew with Gully Powar (majority draw, 12); Teo Alin def. Kane Shepherd (TKO5); Morgan McIntosh def. Lewys Parfitt (TKO3).

Further action on the card: Kyran Jones def. Connor Goulding (PTS6); Mikey O’Sullivan def. Jose Manuel Perez (PTS4); Jacob Robinson def. Eliecer Quezada (PTS4); Yuvraj Karia def. Jake Pollard (PTS4).

Sunday action

Wollongong

Date: 5 April 2026 (UK date)

Venue: Wollongong Entertainment Centre (Wollongong)

Tim Tszyu def. Denis Nurja by unanimous decision (100–88 on all three cards) after ten rounds that featured a fourth-round knockdown, a visible cut caused by a head clash, and a seventh-round point deduction against Nurja for holding. Tszyu’s output and control rarely dipped, even when he chose not to force the stoppage.

Co-main event: Sam Goodman def. Rodrigo Ruiz by unanimous decision in a 12-round title eliminator (118–110, 116–112, 115–113), with Goodman banking rounds through cleaner work and better adjustments after early danger.

Undercard results: Nelson Asofa-Solomona def. Jarrod Wallace (TKO3); Callum Peters def. Delio Mouzinho (TKO2); Paulo Aokuso def. Kittipong Jian Hao Ho (KO1).

Kensington

Date: 5 April 2026

Venue: Olympia London

Completed results on the bill: Chantelle Cameron def. Michaela Kotaskova (UD10); Irma Garcia def. Emma Dolan (TKO3); Shannon Courtenay def. Sasha Booker (TKO3); Teresa Makinen def. Chloe Watson (UD8); Elizabeth Oshoba def. Chelsey Arnell (TKO3).

Implications and next steps

The weekend’s results sharpened several immediate storylines. Wilder’s narrow win keeps him relevant and marketable in a heavyweight field that is always hunting for the next major event, while Chisora’s post-fight tone continued to hint at closure after a career built on risk and entertainment.

Price’s defence in Cardiff didn’t just keep her belts—it accelerated the public push toward a Shields mega-fight, with both the setting and the post-fight moment designed to make the conversation unavoidable.

Tszyu’s shutout, meanwhile, read like a deliberate rebuilding step: control first, damage second, and the rhetoric already drifting toward the biggest available name—Errol Spence Jr.—once the timing and terms align.