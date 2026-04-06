BEN WHITTAKER REPLACES INJURED CALLUM SMITH AS THE NEW MAIN EVENT FOR LIVERPOOL FIGHT NIGHT ON APRIL 18 – LIVE ON DAZN

Britain’s most exciting fighter Ben Whittaker will take on Argentina’s dangerous Braian Suarez in the new Main Event at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena on Saturday, April 18 – live worldwide on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN.

An injury, sustained during his training camp, has ruled Callum Smith out of his upcoming WBO Interim Light Heavyweight Championship fight with David Morrell.

The ‘Surgeon’ Whittaker steps in to headline for only the third time in his career, looking to light up the famous fighting city of Liverpool in the same dazzling manner as his Matchroom Boxing debut against Benjamin Gavazi last November in Birmingham, when he brilliantly bulldozed his German rival inside the first round.

Buenos Aires native Suarez – who has 20 KOs from his 21 wins in 25 bouts – will look to bring more bite to Merseyside, however, having previously fought for the IBO World Light Heavyweight Title against Lyndon Arthur on his last visit to the UK, three years ago.

But another statement performance from The Ring Magazine’s Prospect of the Year nominee Whittaker – ranked No.3 in the world by the WBC and No.5 by the IBF – will help set up a huge, prospective American debut for the Team GB Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Silver Medalist.

“Naturally, it is a massive blow to lose a mega fight so close to the event and we wish Callum a speedy recovery,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman, Eddie Hearn.

“But the show goes on – and it remains an unmissable night of boxing, headlined by arguably one of the greatest showmen in the sport today in Ben Whittaker. He is box office in whatever city in the world he is fighting in.

“Of course, the carrot of his eventual big US debut is dangling. And Ben will be out to show once again why he will be the future of this sport as the eventual ruler of the 175lbs division. It will be a solid test for him against Braian Suarez, who is a dangerous, heavy-hitting opponent with 20 stoppages on his resumé.”

Evertonian ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann will undoubtedly raise the roof at the M&S Bank Arena when she fights for the first time in her home city, against Wales’ Super Bantamweight Ashleigh Johnson, in what will be her fourth fight since turning professional.

Joe McGrail meanwhile, battles Aaron Hayden for the Central Area Super Bantamweight belt. Young, unbeaten teenage Heavyweight sensation Leo Atang is in action too as he seeks his sixth stoppage in as many fights – and Hearn expects it to be yet another entertaining UK spectacle, live on DAZN.

“Liverpool never disappoints for a Fight Night. And you can guarantee the atmosphere will be rocking for ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann,” Hearn added.

“Plus, we can look forward to what is the next stop on the knockout roadshow for destructive young Heavyweight Leo Atang, the homecoming return Joe McGrail, and plenty more Merseyside talent including the likes of Ste Clarke and Sam Norris. It will be a great night, live on the Global Home of Boxing, DAZN.”

Undefeated Whittaker (10-0-1, 7 KOs), trained by the great Andy Lee in Ireland, is looking forward to travelling across the Irish Sea to Merseyside to Main Event in Liverpool.

“Performing in front of the Scousers, who are a set of true fight fans, for the first time is going to be special,” said Whittaker.

“I’m really looking forward to headlining in Liverpool. I know everyone was expecting me to be fighting next in America – and that’s still very much the plan. I need to win this and we’ll be making a big announcement on that soon.

“But it is important for me to stay active as a fighter. So I am delighted to be able to jump on this great Liverpool card to keep myself ticking over.”

Ticket refunds are available via M&S Bank Arena or Victory Live, if required. To purchase tickets for Saturday, April 18, please visit matchroomboxing.com for more details. And follow @matchroomboxing on social media for the latest news and updates.