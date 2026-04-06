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🎟️ Watch #RingV: Night of the Samurai | December 27, live exclusively on DAZN. @RingMagazine Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Telegram: t.me/daznofficial Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN The…
RYAN GARCIA DALLAS, TEXAS MEDIA WORKOUT
A dangerous rivalry that has been brewing since their days in the amateur boxing scene has finally hit a fever pitch as undefeated, former undisputed lightweight champion and current WBC Super Lightweight Champion Devin â€œThe Dreamâ€ Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) will defend his title against international PPV star â€œKingâ€ Ryan Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs). The…
“Viddal's whole team are LOSERS!” | Isaac Chamberlain calls for Viddal Riley showdown
â–ºSUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub British Cruiserweight Champion Isaac Chamberlain has once again called out Viddal Riley for his next fight and believes it would be a fight that would gain a lot of attention. â–ºTWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing â–ºFACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing â–ºWEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE: â–ºSKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub â–ºSKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub â–ºSKY SPORTS CRICKET:…
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White Chocolate is back! Nikita Ababiy returns to fight for the first time since October 2021 on the undercard of a huge World title quadruple-header in San Antonio TX. Ababiy talks his time sparring Jake Paul, and explains his reasons for time spent out of the ring. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️…
“The fire is BACK in my stomach!” 🔥 | Josh Warrington ready for a Wembley WAR with Anto Cacace
Josh Warrington speaks to Dev Sahni as they preview his entertaining match-up with Anthony Cacace. Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing