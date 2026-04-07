In a battle of undefeated superstars in the primes of their careers, Gervonta â€œTankâ€ Davis stopped â€œKingâ€ Ryan Garcia with a fierce body shot in round seven of their lightweight showdown that headlined a SHOWTIME PPV production Saturday night from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. â€œEverything about…
The World Boxing Council has approved Saul Alvarez vs. Matthew Hatton for the vacant WBC super welterweight world title after having received a two/thirds vote of the WBC Board of Governors. Hatton, 41-4-2, 16 KOs, of Manchester, England, has been welterweight champion of the BBBofC Central Area (British Boxing Board of Control) and has made…
2022 delivered on incredible KOs, high-pressure unification bouts, upset wins, and much more. Take a look back on the action, while getting ready for what’s in store in 2023. #RiveraMartin is at 10pm ET/7pm PT on 12/17, LIVE on SHOWTIME. #showtimechampionshipboxing #shosports #boxing #gervontadavis #errolspencejr #jermellcharlo #yearinreview Don’t miss out on the action! Visit the…
Ak and Barak discuss the breakdown in ‘talks’ between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, with deadlines being imposed by the WBC champion on Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN The DAZN Boxing Show…