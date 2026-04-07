WATCH EUBANK VS BENN â–º https://bit.ly/EubankBenn â–º Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub Joe Cordina and Gary Loagan give a tactical breakdown of Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn on Sky Sports News with Andy Scott ahead of the massive fight in Boxing history, this Saturday. â–º Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports â–º Boxing full fights…
#DavisGarcia, April 22 on PPVâ€”Buy NOW: https://pbcham.ps/TankRyanPPV-YT FIGHT NIGHT DETAILS: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-042223 The weigh-in brought thousands of people to Toshiba Plaza to see Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. “King” Ryan Garcia stand face-to-face, toe-to-toe, and it created even more anticipation for their highly-anticipated showdown on April 22 on PPV. Davis vs. Garcia will see undefeated five-time, three-division…
Eddie Hearn *exclusive* – on the Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn grudge rematch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on DAZN. Limited Fight Night tickets remain: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/the-ring-unfinished-business-eubank-jr-london-15-11-2025/event/35006329A18733B3 #EubankBenn #EddieHearn #Boxing *** Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube â‡Œ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social â‡Œ Instagram â†’ http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing Twitter â†’ https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing Facebook…
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We catchup with Eddie Hearn at Matchroom HQ just two days on from Oleksandr Usyk’s Undisputed split decision victory over Tyson Fury to review the fight and undercard. Eddie also reveals Anthony Joshua’s thoughts on the fight, potential next fight and more! #FuryUsyk #EddieHearn #AnthonyJoshua *** Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube…