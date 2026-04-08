The VIRAL Roy Jones Corner Moment Explained, Boots vs Zayas & Tyson Fury Returns





Andre Ward & Roy Jones Jr. are back with another HALL OF GAME, and this one gets personal. The Hall of Famers sit down with Roy’s fighter, Kevin Newman II, to break down the viral corner moment that took over social media during Newman’s fight against Elijah Garcia on the Fundora-Thurman undercard. Roy reveals what was going through his mind, why he went to that level, and the alter ego he calls “RJ” that he doesn’t like coming out. Kevin shares his perspective, his late father’s last text about Roy, and why this fight was bigger than boxing.

Beyond the viral moment, the crew dives into the biggest fights on the boxing calendar. Tyson Fury is making yet another comeback against Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11th at Tottenham Stadium. They debate the Conor Benn vs Regis Prograis crossroads fight and why it matters for both legacies. Plus, the BIG announcement: Jaron “Boots” Ennis vs Xander Zayas, June 27th at Barclays Center.

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00:00 – Intro

02:15 – Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov Preview (April 11th, London)

07:42 – Connor Benn vs. Regis Prograis Preview

12:02 – Connor Benn Leaving Matchroom: The Business Side

18:32 – Ad Break

20:03 – Zander Zayas vs. Boots Ennis Fight Announcement

27:28 – Ad Break

28:56 – Kevin Newman vs. Elijah Garcia: The Viral Corner Moment

36:51 – How Different Fighters Receive Coaching (Matt Barne’s Perspective)

39:22 – Roy’s Corner Strategy & Why He Said What He Said

42:34 – Kevin Describes His Mindset After Roy’s Speech

51:12 – Why Roy Apologized for the Viral Corner Moment

54:23 – Final Thoughts & Show Wrap-Up

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