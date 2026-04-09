A message from Tim Tszyu to Errol Spence is happening #TszyuSpence

ByPremier Boxing Champions



A word from #TimTszyu to #ErrolSpenceJr 🎣 : “You know what they say, catch the big fish. Let’s go fishing.”

#SpenceTszyu #TszyuSpence

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