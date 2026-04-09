A message from Tim Tszyu to Errol Spence is happening #TszyuSpence
A word from #TimTszyu to #ErrolSpenceJr 🎣 : “You know what they say, catch the big fish. Let’s go fishing.”
#SpenceTszyu #TszyuSpence
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions
Leave a comment
Be the first to leave a comment below — it will appear here and on our forum.