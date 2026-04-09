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Jake Paul gets his hand raised with a 10-round, unanimous decision victory over MMA legend Nate Diaz. #PaulDiaz Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN…
In an in depth two part interview, unbeaten heavyweight Joe Joyce sits down with Dev Sahni to catch up on a brilliant 2022 and looks ahead to 2023. Joyce discusses his three way face off with Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, who we wants to fight next, reflects on his win over Joseph Parker and…
#ArielxAde | Live every Tuesday at 5PM ET on DAZN Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN The DAZN Boxing Show â–º https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN DAZN Rewind…
Undefeated three-division champion Terence â€œBudâ€ Crawford emphatically stamped his place in the history books with a ninth-round TKO over the previously unbeaten Errol â€œThe Truthâ€ Spence Jr. to become the first undisputed welterweight champion of the four-belt era in the SHOWTIME PPV main event Saturday night from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an event…
Undefeated heavyweight Johnny Fisher blind ranks Chinese takeaway dishes. Brought to you by William Hill. #shorts Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇 Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN The DAZN…