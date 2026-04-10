How does Xander Zayas DEFEAT ‘Boots’ Ennis in Mega-Fight? 🤔 | The Fighter and the Writer
On this episode of The Fighter and The Writer, Chris Mannix and Sergio Mora break down exactly why Xander Zayas chose to fight Jaron Ennis ahead of their huge clash and discuss what Xander can do to overcome the odds.
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