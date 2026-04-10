Armando Resendiz is no longer the “other” guy

Nayarit’s latest world champion is out to join the elite when he faces former world champion Jaime Munguia on an all-Mexican PBC PPV on Cinco De Mayo weekend.

Armando Resendiz is only 27, but he has already lived several lifetimes in boxing.

A decorated amateur in his native Mexico, Resendiz won his first 12 pro fights before suffering a sobering setback against Marcos Hernandez. Two fights later, he scored a massive upset over former unified 154-pound champion Jarrett Hurd, stopping him in the ninth. But then came another valley: a stoppage loss to the young Elijah Garcia that briefly relegated Resendiz to the “journeyman” conversation.

So, what does Resendiz do? He doubles down. In May 2025, as a +1100 underdog, he pushed through the fire to outwork Caleb Plant, capturing the interim WBA Super Middleweight Title.

Now elevated to full champion, Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) faces his most dangerous test yet. On Saturday, May 2, he defends his title against fellow Mexican native and former world champion Jaime Munguia. The bout serves as the co-main to the all-Mexican David Benavidez- Zurdo Ramirez PBC PPV on Prime Video (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The presence of Resendiz and Munguia as the chief support to David Benavidez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez isn’t just a scheduling convenience; it’s a statement. For decades, Cinco de Mayo weekend has been the “Super Bowl” of Mexican boxing. But May 2, 2026, feels different. Usually, these cards feature a singular Mexican superstar surrounded by international challengers. This year, the T-Mobile Arena will witness a rare “All-Mexico” takeover. And Resendiz is trying to prove that his rise wasn’t a fluke against a Tijuana icon in Munguia.

In some ways, the 29-year-old Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs) is the mirror image of what Resendiz aspires to be, having already won a world title, headlined massive cards and even shared a ring with Mexican icon Canelo Alvarez. But Munguia also knows the sting of being the “other” guy. Coming off a year where he was limited by outside-the-ring drama and a narrow victory win over Bruno Surace, Munguia is hungry to reclaim a spot atop Mexican boxing.

For Resendiz, Munguia represents the final boss of the “gatekeeper” narrative. If Resendiz beats Munguia, he is no longer an “upset specialist” or a lucky interim champion; he becomes a pillar of the division. His journey from Nayarit to the top of a Cinco de Mayo marquee has been anything but linear. He has been the prospect, the victim, the spoiler, and now, the king. On a night dedicated to Mexican heritage, Resendiz isn’t just fighting for a belt, he’s fighting to ensure that when the history of this era is written, his name is spoken with the same reverence as the legends headlining above him.

It won’t be easy, but in a weekend defined by Mexican defiance, Resendiz personifies the “never say die” spirit. Can he prove he is the real deal on the biggest stage of his career? Or will the bright lights of Sin City blind him to the moment?

For a closer look at Armando Resendiz, check out his fighter page.