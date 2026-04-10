ARGENTINE KO KING CHAVES FACES MADUENO IN LAS VEGAS

Alan Chaves will defend his WBO Latino Lightweight title against Miguel Madueno on Saturday April 25, at the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, acting as the co-main event on a card topped with the WBA World Heavyweight title eliminator clash between Jarrell Miller and Lenier Pero, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.

Chaves (21-0 18 KOs) penned a promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom earlier this week, and now the unbeaten Argentinian will be looking to impress in Sin City and move into position to land a world title fight, with the KO artist ranked #2 with the WBO, and top 15 with the IBF and WBC. The 25 year old made it four straight wins inside the distance in his last outing, a fourth successful defense of the belt, this time only needing one round to dispatch Pablo Vicente in October in Buenos Aires.

April 25 will be Chaves’ first fight in the States, and the task in front of him is Mexico’s Madueno (31-4 28 KOs). The 27 year old has mixed in great company, with his last two bouts seeing him take on Oscar Duarte and Keyshawn Davis, and ‘Explosivo’ will be looking to spoil Chaves’ big night and add to his own impressive KO stats.

“Signing with Matchroom is a crucial step in my professional career,” said Chaves. “I’m highly motivated and eager to make a name for myself in the world of boxing. I’m very grateful to be part of the world’s #1 promotional company.

“It’s going to be a tough fight. Madueno is a very experienced and dangerous opponent who has fought against some big-name boxers. I’m in the best shape of my life—both physically and mentally. As always, I’ll give it my all in the ring, and I have no doubt that I’ll come away with the victory.”

More additions to the undercard are confirmed today, starting with former Team USA World Championship medalist Freudis Rojas Jr fighting for the first time in just over a year, as he takes on Damian Sosa over ten rounds at Super-Welterweight. Rosas Jr (15-0 11 KOs) will be on home turf in Las Vegas for the clash, where he last stepped through the ropes last March over eight rounds and now the 27 year old plans to get back on track for major honors, starting with his clash with Sosa (26-3 13 KOs) who took now-unified 154lb king Xander Zayas the distance.

“One way is back and ready to take a step closer to becoming a World champion,” said Rosas Jr.

The night starts live on DAZN with ten rounds of action at Super-Bantamweight between Angel Barrientes and Isaac Rojas. Barrientes (14-1 9 KOs) won his first ten round bout in July, securing a stoppage with 30 seconds left of his battle with Jorge De Jesus Romero, and now meets unbeaten Mexican Rojas (18-0-1 12 KOs) who fights in the States for the first time, in his first ten rounder.

“Fighting in my hometown of Las Vegas, in front of my people, on a big stage like DAZN, is going to be amazing,” said Barrientes. “I know Isaac is undefeated for a reason, he’s coming in hungry, but so am I. I’ve put in a serious camp, sharpened every aspect of my game, and I’m ready to show a new level. April 25 is my time to shine. This is my city, and I’m coming to give the fans a performance they won’t forget.”

Before the live action on DAZN, three unbeaten talents look to impress in the prelims. ‘The Sin City Sicilian’ Phillip Vella (5-0 2 KOs) is swiftly back in the ring after appearing on the Navarrete-Nunez undercard in Arizona in February, and he faces Edwin Rodriguez (12-10-3 5 KOs) over six rounds at Bantamweight, Indian Olympian Nishant Dev (5-0 3 KOs) tastes his first action of 2026 after picking up a fifth win in the paid ranks in December in Ghana, and he’ll take on Juan Carlos Guerra Jr (6-2-1 2 KOs) over eight rounds at Super-Welterweight, while the first bout of the night sees 19 year old Jorge Ruiz (3-0 2 KOs) meet Harley Laws Jr over six rounds at Featherweight.