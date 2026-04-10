On this episode of the DAZN Boxing Show, we take a deep dive into the upcoming bout between Arsen Goulamirian and Zurdo Ramirez. Presented by @AutoZone 🥊 Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube Follow DAZN Boxing On…