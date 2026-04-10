Full Fight | Regis Prograis vs Joseph “JoJo” Diaz | No backing down. Just straight action. 🥊🔥
Regis Prograis vs. Joseph Diaz Jr. is a high-stakes clash between two battle-tested former world champions. Prograis brings explosive power and relentless pressure, while Diaz relies on toughness, experience, and sharp combination punching. Expect an action-packed fight as both fighters look to prove they still belong among the division’s elite.
Regis Prograis vs Joseph “JoJo” Diaz | August 2, 2025 | Credit Union 1 Arena – Chicago, Ill
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