Hebert Conceicao survives knockdown to outpoint Johan Gonzalez in Newark

Hebert Conceicao Sousa overcame a knockdown to secure a unanimous decision victory over Johan Gonzalez in a 10-round middleweight main event on ProBox TV in Newark, New Jersey.

The unbeaten Brazilian was tested throughout by the experienced and heavy-handed Gonzalez but ultimately boxed his way to a clear decision on the scorecards after recovering from early adversity.

Main Event Result

Hebert Conceicao def. Johan Gonzalez via Unanimous Decision (10 rounds)

Conceicao was forced to dig deep after being dropped during the fight, showing resilience to recover and regain control. Using his movement and technical ability, he was able to outbox Gonzalez over the remaining rounds and secure the win.

Gonzalez, known for his knockout power, had moments of success and applied consistent pressure, but was unable to sustain enough control to swing the fight in his favour over the distance.

Fight Breakdown

The early stages saw Gonzalez looking to impose himself physically, pressing forward and attempting to land heavy shots. Conceicao, meanwhile, focused on movement and cleaner punching, working to control range and tempo.

The momentum shifted when Conceicao was knocked down, briefly putting him under real pressure. However, he responded well, staying composed and gradually re-establishing control with disciplined boxing and accurate scoring shots.

As the fight progressed, Conceicao’s technical edge became more evident. He avoided prolonged exchanges, picked his moments effectively, and limited Gonzalez’s opportunities to land meaningful power punches.

What the Result Means

The victory keeps Conceicao unbeaten and strengthens his position as a rising contender in the middleweight division. Overcoming a knockdown against a dangerous opponent adds a valuable layer of experience as he continues to step up in competition.

For Gonzalez, the defeat comes after another tough outing at a high level. Despite showing his usual durability and power, he was unable to turn key moments into sustained success.

Undercard Highlights

The card also featured several supporting bouts, including Francisco Veron vs Raul Garcia and William Foster III vs Joshafat Ortiz, along with additional fights involving Gabriel Gerena, Rani Jalomo, Emmanuel Chance, and Angel Munoz.

Final Word

Hebert Conceicao passed a significant test in Newark, showing both skill and resilience to defeat a dangerous opponent. While not without its challenges, the performance demonstrated his ability to adapt under pressure and continue his progression toward the upper level of the division.