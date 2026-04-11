Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell for the world lightweight championship, The O2, London on August 31st 2019. The vacant WBC Title was on the line in addition to Loma’s WBA & WBO straps
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