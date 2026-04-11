Fury Dominates Makhmudov as Benn Beats Prograis on Busy London Card

Tyson Fury delivered a composed and controlled performance to defeat Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11, headlining a packed night of boxing action in London.

In the main event, Fury showed flashes of his best form, producing a measured display built on movement, control and accuracy to handle the dangerous but limited Makhmudov.

Fury Rolls Back the Years

From the opening rounds, Fury dictated the pace of the fight, using his size and reach advantage to keep Makhmudov at distance. His jab and movement proved key, preventing the heavy-handed challenger from setting his feet.

While Makhmudov remained a threat throughout, his approach often lacked variation. He continued to press forward and showed determination, but struggled to consistently land clean against Fury’s movement and ring control.

Despite those limitations, Makhmudov stayed game all the way through, continuing to push forward and look for openings, even as Fury controlled the action.

Fury, however, remained disciplined and composed, picking his shots carefully and maintaining control across the contest in what was widely seen as a strong, professional performance.

Makhmudov Shows Heart but Falls Short

Makhmudov’s effort could not be questioned. He applied pressure and looked to bring his power into play, but found it difficult to close the gap against a fighter operating at a higher level technically.

His style, while dangerous, appeared one-dimensional against Fury’s adaptability, with the British fighter able to neutralise much of the incoming threat.

Even so, Makhmudov’s willingness to engage and continue pressing forward ensured he remained competitive in moments, underlining his toughness and durability.

Benn Outpoints Prograis on Undercard

On the undercard, Conor Benn secured a unanimous decision victory over former world champion Regis Prograis.

Benn controlled large portions of the fight, working consistently to earn a points win. While the performance was effective, it was not without criticism, with some observers suggesting it lacked the statement many were expecting.

Prograis showed resilience but was unable to match Benn’s output over the distance, as the British fighter continued his progression toward a potential world title opportunity.

What It Means

For Fury, the victory represents an important step forward, reinforcing his position at the top end of the heavyweight division with a controlled and confident display.

For Makhmudov, the fight highlighted both his strengths and limitations — dangerous power, but a need for greater variation against elite opposition.

Meanwhile, Benn’s win keeps his momentum going, even if questions remain about how he performs against the very top level.

Final Word

It was a night where experience and control ultimately prevailed in the main event, while the undercard provided its own talking points.

Fury delivered a professional performance, Makhmudov showed heart despite his limitations, and Benn added another win as he continues his climb.