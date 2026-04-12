Roy Jones Jr.: ‘I Have an Alter Ego Called RJ. I Don’t Like Him Coming Out.’





FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/6H9ckXG3wQ4

Roy Jones Jr. reveals he has an alter ego called ‘RJ’ that he doesn’t like coming out. He apologized publicly because that’s not who he wants to represent. The ‘I’m fighting’ exchange gets unpacked: Kevin said ‘I’m fighting’ and Roy snapped because ‘we didn’t come here to fight, we came here to dominate.’

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