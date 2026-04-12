Boots Ennis vs Eimantas Stanionis | Full Unification Fight | Matchroom Boxing
Jaron “Boots” Ennis and Eimantas Stanionis met in a welterweight unification fight on April 12, 2025, at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Boots entered the ring as the IBF champion and with a 33-0 (29KOs) record while WBA champ Stanionis was also unbeaten, 15-0 (9).
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